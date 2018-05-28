Man stabbed after fight breaks out in street in Leeds city centre

A police investigation is under way after a stabbing in Leeds city centre early today.

The incident happened after a fight broke out near the junction of Boar Lane and Albion Street at about 4am.

A man thought to be aged in his 20s was stabbed – possibly in the left side of his chest – during the disturbance.

He was said to be “conscious and speaking” before being taken to hospital for treatment for non life-threatening injuries.

Police have made two arrests in connection with the incident and enquiries are ongoing.

Officers were called to the scene at 4.12am and a cordon remains in place.