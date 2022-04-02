Man serving 15 years in prison escapes and is believed to be in Wakefield

Wakefield Police would like to speak to anyone who has seen or has information about the whereabouts of 36-year-old Liam Gardiner.

He left an open prison in the Derbyshire area at around 7.30pm on Thursday 31 March and is thought to be in the Wakefield District.

The 36-year-old is 6ft 3in and of a large build, with blue eyes and blonde hair. He has a tattoo on the back of his head and on both of his arms.

Gardiner was convicted for possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life at Leeds Crown Court in 2017 and sentenced to 15 years six months in prison.

A number of enquiries are ongoing in Wakefield District to locate him.

If you have seen him or know of his whereabouts, please contact Wakefield CID on 101 referencing police log 0380 of April 1.

Information can also be given online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat or anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.