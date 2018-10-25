Man seriously injured in mysterious incident near Old Red Lion pub in Leeds

A man is in a critical condition after an unexplained incident near the Old Red Lion pub in Whinmoor.

He was found with serious injuries close to the pub off York Road on Wednesday afternoon, police said today.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said officers had been called by the ambulance service at about 1.40pm after a man was found with serious injuries.

"The man was taken to hospital and is in a critical condition," he said.

"Enquiries are ongoing but it is not believed there is any third party involvement in the incident."