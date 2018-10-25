Man seriously injured in mysterious incident at Old Red Lion pub in Leeds

A man is in a critical condition after an unexplained incident at the Old Red Lion pub in Whinmoor.

He was found with serious injuries at the pub off York Road on Wednesday afternoon.

West Yorkshire Police said:

"Police were called by the ambulance service to a premises on York Road, Leeds at about 1.40pm yesterday after a man was found with serious injuries.

"The man was taken to hospital and is in a critical condition.

"Enquiries are ongoing but it is not believed there is any third party involvement in the incident."

In February 2017, a 32-year-old man died after being found injured in the Old Red Lion in what was believed to be an accident. Police investigated but concluded that the circumstances were not suspicious.