Man seriously injured after falling from Leeds tower block

A man has fallen from the balcony of a block of flats in Gipton this morning.

The incident happened just after 8.30am at Pembroke Towers, off Wykebeck Valley Road.

The man, in his 60s, was seriously injured and is thought to have fallen from the third floor.

West Yorkshire Police said:-

"At around 8.35am today, police were called by the ambulance service to a report of an injured male outside Pembroke Towers. The man, in his 60s, is believed to have fallen from a balcony.

"He was seriously injured and was taken to hospital, where he remains in a stable condition. There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances."