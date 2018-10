Have your say

A man has survived a fall from the window of a block of flats in Bramley

The incident happened at Gamble Hill Croft on Sunday evening.

West Yorkshire Police said:

"At 6.24pm on Sunday police were called to Gamble Hill Croft in Bramley, where a man had been injured in a fall from the flats.

"He was taken to hospital with serious injuries that were not considered life threatening.

"There were no suspicious circumstances."