Man sent intimidating text message to teenage victim in Leeds sex abuse case

A MAN tried to interfere in the prosecution of a sex offender by texting a 16-year-old victim and asking her to withdraw her complaint.

A court heard the youngster was “extremely upset” as a result of the communication from Peter Stolycia.

Leeds Crown Court heard Stolycia tried to interfere after a visiting a woman who was on remand awaiting sentence after pleading guilty to serious sex offences.

Alisha Kaye, prosecuting, said Stolycia told the girl he could make arrangements for her to be taken to a police station where she could change her account.

Part of the message read: “I don’t know who put you up to saying those nasty things but I am sure they do not have your best interests at heart.”

“I don’t believe you are a vindictive person.

“I implore you to do the right thing for everyone and tell the police.”

Police were contacted when the girl told her father about the message.

Stolycia told officers in interview that he had decided to send the message after visiting the woman in prison and she had claimed she had been “railroaded” into pleading guilty.

The woman was given a lengthy prison sentence earlier this year.

Stolycia, 50, of Well House Drive, Gledhow, Leeds, pleaded guilty to intimidating a witness.

David Hall, mitigating, described Stolycia’s actions as “naive”.

He said: “There are no direct threats. It is more of a reasoned argument. Not a very well reasoned argument.”

Stolycia was given an eight-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, and made the subject of a three-month curfew order.

He was also ordered to do 200 hours of unpaid work.

Recorder David Gordon said: “I rather suspect others have encouraged you to behave in the way you have.”