Have your say

Police have confirmed that the body of a man has been found in the Wyke Beck this morning.

The stream lies between Gipton and Seacroft.

The circumstances are not thought to be suspicious.

West Yorkshire Police said:-

"At 9:33am today (8/2) police were called to a report of a body of a man having been found in Wyke Beck off Grange Park Crescent.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious and the Coroner’s Office has been informed."