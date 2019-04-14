Man's body found in River Ouse in York

A man's body has been found in the River Ouse in York.

Police had been conducting river searching in York this morning (Sunday) after concerns for a man's welfare.

At about 1pm the police confirmed they had found the body of a man.

His family have been informed.

A police spokesperson confirmed that they are not in a position to formally identify him at this time.

