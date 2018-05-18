Man run over and attacked by gang in Guiseley

A man is in hospital after being run over by a car and attacked by a group of around ten people as violence flared near a Leeds pub.

One of the attackers was reportedly wielding a machete as the man was set upon after deliberately being knocked down in Nunroyd Park, Guiseley, last night.

The man is in hospital, where is injures are not life threatening, following the disturbance at around 9.30pm near the Midway pub on Queensway, police said.

Detective Inspector Marc Bowes, of Leeds District CID, said: “We are carrying out enquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident and to identify the suspects involved.

“The car that was used was described as black Peugeot 206 and we would like to hear from anyone who saw that car in the area or who witnessed what we believe was the start of this incident outside The Midway pub.

“Those involved in the attack were described as a group of up to ten white men aged in their twenties.

“We would like to hear from anyone who saw any part of this incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation.”