Man rescued after falling down river embankment in Kirkstall

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service were called out to help a child who had fallen down a steep bank on Sunday afternoon.

West Yorkshire Police Leeds West team posted on Facebook that they had been called out to the incident along with the fire service and Paramedics.

A group of children were playing in the area called the police when a man fell down the steep bank towards the river.

Police officers managed to climb down to the boy and give him first aid before fire crews helped to get him back up the bank away from the water.

