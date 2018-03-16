Man needed surgery after unprovoked attack in Leeds city centre

Police have released CCTV footage in connection with an assault that left a man needing a metal plate in his face.

The victim, a 26-year-old man, was left with a broken jaw that needed surgery to fit a metal plate after he was punched in an unprovoked attack outside Dixy Chicken, in New Briggate in Leeds city centre in the early hours of Saturday February 24.

Police are looking for two men and ask that anyone who recognises the one man pictured or has information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact PC 788 Dan Mahoney of Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime number 13180093053 or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.