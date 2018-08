Have your say

A man suffered a broken ankle in a road accident which closed a major road.

West Yorkshire Police said a male pedestrian was injured in the crash just after 10pm yesterday (Friday) on the A6110 Leeds ring road.

The road was closed near its junction with Geldard Road as paramedics and police dealt with the incident.

A police spokesman said the injured man was taken to Leeds General Infirmary.

The road was closed northbound until 11.35pm.