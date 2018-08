Have your say

A man has suffered whiplash after a van he was travelling in collided with a car while swerving to avoid two cows.

The accident happened just before 9pm last night on the A64 York Road, near the Red Bus Cafe.

A white VW Caddy van collided head-on with a Mazda CX-5 as the vehicles tried to avoid the loose livestock.

Nobody was seriously injured although a passenger in the van suffered whiplash.

The cows were unharmed.