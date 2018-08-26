Man in hospital after stabbing in Marsden

A man was rushed to hospital with a stab wound after being attacked in a West Yorkshire village.

Police said they were called by the ambulance service at around 9.40pm last night (Saturday) after the man was attacked near Standedge Tunnel in Marsden.

The injured man was first picked up by a friend who set off to hospital but stopped on nearby Manchester Road to call an ambulance.

The victim was then taken to Leeds General Infirmary, where he is being treated for a stab wound to his chest which is not thought to be life threatening.

Police said no arrests had been made and enquiries were ongoing.