Man in boiler suit and crash helmet raids Northallerton jewellery store

A man wearing a boiler suit and a crash helmet stole a large amount of jewellery from a shop in Northallerton on Monday morning.

The man entered Bradley’s Jewellers in Barker’s Arcade, Market Row, at around 10am.

He took the jewellery before running down the arcade and into the Applegarth where he rode off on a bicycle towards Applegarth Primary School.

North Yorkshire Police are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw a man dressed in a boiler suit and crash helmet, either before or after the incident, or saw him riding a bike in Northallerton, to contact them.

Contact police on 999 with an immediate sighting or 101 with any other information, quoting incident number 107 of March 11.