Man hit by van in Harehills

Road closures are in place in Harehills after a pedestrian was struck by a van this morning.

Police cordons are in place at the junction of Roundhay Road, Harehills Lane and Easterly Road, near the CC Continental Supermarket.

A black Toyota van collided with the man on Harehills Lane at 11.15am.

He has been taken to hospital but no information on his injuries has been provided.

Roundhay Road is closed between the Easterly Road and Harehills Road junctions, and Harehills Lane is shut between Harehills Avenue and Roundhay Road.

Anyone witnesses have been asked to contact police on 101.