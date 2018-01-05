Search

Man 'hiding' in Leeds river gets arrested after fire brigade rescue

The man being rescued. Photo: '@Woudzey/Twitter
A man who was seen 'hiding under a bridge' in Leeds by a concerned member of the public has been arrested after fire crews pulled him from an embankment.

Members of the public reported to emergency services that they had seen a man sat on edge of the river in Bridgend, near the Adelphi pub.

One onlooker tweeted about the incident: "Man hiding at waters edge under Bridge."

Ambulance and police officers turned up, before the man was seen wading into the river, waist-deep.

He was 'lost sight of' for 10-15 minutes until he was spotted again and rescued from the embankment by West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service firefighters.

The incident happened at about 5.36pm.

West Yorkshire Police then spoke to the man and confirmed that he was wanted on recall to prison and he was arrested at the scene.

