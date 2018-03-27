Man found with serious injuries in Garforth is airlifted to hospital

Have your say

A MAN was flown to Leeds General Infirmary by air ambulance after being found seriously injured at an address in Garforth.

Police were contacted by Yorkshire Ambulance Service at 1.30pm yesterday (Mon March 26) after paramedics attended an address on Coupland Road where a man had been found injured.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman, said: "He was taken by air ambulance to Leeds General Infirmary, where he is being treated.

"Police are not treating the incident as suspicious."

Road closures were reported to have been in place on Coupland Road and neighbouring Main Street in Garforth yesterday afternoon.