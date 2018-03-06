Man found with fatal head injury in Leeds: Inquest opening told two charged with murder

Have your say

AN inquest opening was told two men have been charged with murdering a man who was found with fatal head injuries in Leeds on New Year's Day.

Wakefield Coroner's Court was told paramedics pronounced 50-year-old Adrian Mark Casey dead at Rosgill Drive, Seacroft, just before 5.30pm on January 1.

Police at the scene on Rosgill Drive, Seacroft, on New Year's Day

Forensic pathologist Dr Kirsten Hope's preliminary report stated the cause of death as a head injury.

Detective Inspector Nicola Bryar, of West Yorkshire Police's Homicide and Major Enquiry team, confirmed that two men have been charge with murder.

Area coroner Jonathan Leach adjourned the inquest pending the outcome of criminal proceedings.

- Brothers Ian Ward, 27, and Daniel Ward, 19, both of Rosgill Drive, Seacroft, pleaded not guilty to murdering Mr Casey when they appeared at Leeds Crown Court last month.

Police were called to Rosgill Drive at about 4.36pm on January 1 in response to a report of a man with a gun.

Armed officers attended the scene and found a man with a head injury. A gun was also recovered.

The trial is expected to start on June 25 this year and is likely to last seven to eight days.

Ian Ward was returned to custody until the trial. Daniel Ward was granted bail.

At an earlier hearing, the teenager was bailed on condition that he live and sleep at an address which was not read out in court.

He must also abide by a curfew, between the hours of 9pm and 7am. He must also not enter a specified area of Leeds.