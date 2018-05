Have your say

Police have sealed off a city centre street after a man was found unconscious.

Paramedics and police officers were called to Briggate in Leeds at 12.40pm today.

A police cordon was erected in Central Road behind the House of Fraser shop and the man was taken to hospital for treatment.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said the man was in a stable condition.

The spokesman added: “The incident is not being treated as suspicious.”