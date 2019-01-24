Man found 'in a serious condition' near Farnley Reservoir in Leeds

Have your say

Police have quashed rumours that a man's body was found near Farnley Reservoir this afternoon.

Rumours of a death spread after a large emergency services presence was seen in the area at 2.30pm.

Police say a man was found in a serious condition and is being treated in hospital.

It is not yet known how he came to be unwell.

West Yorkshire Police said:-

"Emergency series attended at a location close to Farnley Reservoir at about 2.25pm today following a call of concern for the safety of a man.

"The man was taken to hospital in a serious condition and continues to be treated."