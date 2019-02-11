Man died in Pontefract flat from head and neck injuries, coroner says

A man suffered fatal head and neck injuries n a flat in Pontefract, a coroner has said.

The inquest into the death of Mark Long was opened at Wakefield Coroner's Court this morning, Monday, February 11.

An ambulance was called to the property at South Baileygate in the early hours of August 23 last year where 45-year-old Mr Long was found.

A murder investigation as launched and Sean Keena, who was 39 at the time, and also of South Baileygate, was arrested.

He has since appeared at Leeds Crown Court for preliminary hearings and is expected to stand trial.

Area coroner Jonathan Leach adjourned the inquest until the court proceedings are complete.