Man dead after crash which caused chaos on the M1

A man has died after a crash on the M1 which caused chaos on the motorways.

A 61-year-old man was killed in the crash, which happened at about 7.15am on Wednesday, April 10.

His Peugeot Boxer van was travelling south between junction 35 Thorpehesley and 34 Tinsley when it’s believed it crashed with the central reservation before swerving across the carriageway towards the hard shoulder.

The van then overturned on top of the crash barrier.

Emergency services attended, including four fire crews from Tankersley, Elm Lane, Dearne and Rivelin stations.

Despite efforts from the public, the police and paramedics to revive him, the driver was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident resulted in both sides of the motorway being closed, the southbound side for a number of hours.

The family of the driver has been notified.

South Yorkshire Police have asked that the public does not post speculation or distressing content about the crash online.

Anyone would information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 164 of 10 April 2019.

