Man completes epic food challenge set by Leeds chippy

It cod have been a disaster, but Kyle Gibson earned his plaice in the record books when he demolished a Leeds chippy’s food challenge.

The 20-year old travelled 96 miles from Sunderland to take on the full platter the Queeny Special in Morley Fisheries, a challenge that had so far defeated everyone.

CHAMP: Kyle Gibson and Phil Bennett, co-owner of Queen St Fisheries.

Contestants are allowed 45 minutes to see off the monster meal, but Kyle took just over 30 minutes to win back his money.

The £15 meal includes a 32oz serving of battered fish, five portions of chips, six onion rings, two bread cakes and two sides.

Morley’s mayor, Coun Roger Bell, was passing by and agreed to present Kyle with his cash back prize.

