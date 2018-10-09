Man charged with murder following fatal collision in Bradford

Have your say

A man has been charged with murder after one person died and another was injured following a collision in Bradford.

The crash happened on Wednesday, October 3 in Sandford Road.

A 40-year-old man, from Bradford, died following the collision, while another man suffered minor injuries.

Police today (Tuesday) said a 38-year-old, from Queens Road, Bradford, has now been charged with attempted murder and murder.

He is set to appear before magistrates today.

A 35-year-old man who was previously arrested in connection with the offences has now been released under investigation.