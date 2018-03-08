Man charged after car ploughs through wall of house in York

The scene in Morehall Close, Clifton, York, after a car left the road and hit a house where a man inside the property suffered serious injuries. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire
A man has been charged by police after a car ploughed through the wall of a house.


The crash, which happened in York in September last year, left four people seriously hurt.

The high-powered vehicle caught fire after ending up in the living room of the home on Clifton Moor.

A 29-year-old local man has been charged with three counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, and one count of failing to provide a specimen of blood for analysis.

He is due to appear before York Magistrates' Court later this month.

