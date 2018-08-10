Man cautioned after 'bricking' claims in Bradford

Police have cautioned a man after an officer claimed to have been "bricked" in Bradford.

Officers were called to Back Girlington Road, Bradford, shortly after 2.40pm yesterday to assist an officer who was attempting to recover a motorbike, which was believed to be linked to an earlier incident.

The officers recovered the bike without injury and a 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of affray.

He was later given a conditional caution for a public order offence.

An officer had last night taken to Twitter to post that he was "bricked and set upon by a large group" during the bike recovery.

Enquiries are continuing.