Man badly hurt in road smash near well-known Leeds pub

A pedestrian suffered serious injuries when he was hit by a car in Leeds last night.

The 54-year-old man was struck by the Audi S3 on Selby Road in Halton just after 11pm.

He was taken to Leeds General Infirmary for treatment.

The Audi was also in collision with a Vauxhall Astra vehicle in the incident, which happened near the Wykebeck Arms pub.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said there were a number of people in the pub at the time and appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the force on 101.