Man attacked his brother with nunchucks during drunken fight in Leeds

A DRUNK hit his brother over the head with nunchucks and attacked his girlfriend during a booze-fuelled row.

A court heard Scott Mather used the martial arts weapon after going to sleep and waking up “in a bad mood”.

Leeds Crown Court heard the incident happened at Mather’s home in Belle Isle, Leeds, on June 9 this year.

Phillips Adams, prosecuting, said Mather, 39, and his brother had been drinking during the day when they were joined by Mather’s girlfriend.

The prosecutor said there had initially been a good atmosphere between them.

Mather went to sleep around 8pm and became aggressive when he woke up.

He told his brother and partner to leave his flat.

Mr Adams said Mather was slapped across the face by his girlfriend during an argument.

The defendant then threw a glass at the wall which smashed,

Mr Adams said: “It was then that the defendant’s brother told him that he was out of order and at that stage the defendant took off his t-shirt and began to fight with his brother.

“Both of the men were exchanging blows.”

Mather’s partner managed to get in between the two brothers to stop the fighting.

Mather then went to bedroom to fetch a pair of nunchucks and followed his brother as he went to leave the property.

The prosecutor added: “The defendant swung the weapon and it struck his brother to the back of his head.”

Mather then grabbed his partner by the hair and “pulled her about.”

Police were contacted and Mather’s brother was bleeding from a head wound when they arrived.

Mather, of Chalice Close, Belle Isle, Leeds, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm and common assault.

Jeremy Hill-Baker, mitigating, said his client had pleaded guilty to the offences at an early stage and was now receiving help to control his drinking.

Describing the incident, the barrister said: “It was too much drink and good-humoured banter with his brother that turned sour.”

Mather was given a 36-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and was ordered to do 180 hours of unpaid work.