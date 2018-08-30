Man 'attacked by balaclava-wearing gang who stole his car' after going to buy alloy wheels from Leeds house

A man had his BMW stolen after going to a terraced house to buy alloy wheels.

The victim also claimed to have been beaten with a metal bar by a gang of balaclava-clad men during the robbery on Recreation Terrace in Holbeck.

He later found his car abandoned in Beeston.

West Yorkshire Police said:

"At 6.02pm on Tuesday, police received a report of a robbery at a house in Recreation Terrace, Holbeck.

"The victim reported that he had attended the address to buy alloy wheels when he was attacked by a number of suspects wearing balaclavas.

"He was hit in the face with a metal bar and forced to hand over the keys to his BMW estate. The suspects then drove off in the car.

"When officers attended the property was unoccupied. The scene was subject to forensic examination.

"The victim contacted officers later that evening to inform them he had found his car in Beeston and recovered it and no longer wanted to pursue the matter."

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, police were called after two business premises, including a vape shop, were deliberately rammed by a stolen van on nearby Recreation Street. The incidents are not known to be linked.