Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving after crashing stolen van in Leeds

A man has been arrested after the stolen van he was driving crashed into a car in Gipton.

The accident happened earlier today on Wykebeck Valley Road.

The Ford Transit, which was reported stolen from an address nearby this morning, collided with a Citroen Picasso. The Picasso driver suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the van was arrested on suspicion of driving while over the prescribed limit and theft of a vehicle. He remains in custody.