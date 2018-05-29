Man arrested following Yorkshire McDonald's drive-thru visit in golf buggy

Have your say

A man was left 'teed-off' after he was arrested for taking a golf buggy through the drive-thru of a Yorkshire McDonald's restaurant.

The incident took place at the Catterick Garrison branch of the famous burger chain at around 3.46am on Tuesday (May 29).

North Yorkshire Police Roads Policing Group wrote on their Facebook account: "A Golf buggy was reported 'driving' through the drive-thru of a popular fast food chain in Catterick.

"Pre-emptive box utilised to avoid a high speed pursuit.

"The driver has been arrested for theft and driving whilst unfit through drink."