Man arrested after 'laser shone at police helicopter' near Leeds Bradford Airport

A man has been arrested on suspicion of endangering an aircraft after a laser was believed to have been directed at a police helicopter close to Leeds Bradford Airport.

The National Police Air Service said it was "persistently lasered from the Horsfroth area" in the early hours of today.

In a tweet, the NPAS Carr Gate unit said: "Whilst searching for vehicle involved in previous pursuit we were persistently lasered from Horsforth area.

"The source was identified and officers guided in, very close to @LBIAirport.

"One detained and a green laser device recovered. Excellent response from local units."

A 49-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of endangering an aircraft, West Yorkshire Police today confirmed.

