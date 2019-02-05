Man arrested after iPhones are trashed in rampage at Apple store in Leeds

Have your say

Shoppers at the Apple store in Trinity Leeds were stunned when a man began throwing display products to the floor in a bizarre rampage.

The incident happened at 5.30pm yesterday, and several iPhones and iPads were damaged.

The store was temporarily closed while staff cleared the broken items away.

West Yorkshire Police said:-

"At 5.35pm yesterday police were called to an incident at the Apple store in Trinity Leeds where damage had been caused to a large number of items on display.

"A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and is currently in custody."