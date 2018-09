Have your say

A man has been arrested on suspicion of several offences in the car park of a drop-in clinic and community centre.

The disturbance took place at the St George's Centre in Middleton at around 10am this morning.

A 24-year-old man was arrested in relation to an earlier domestic assault, possession of drugs and driving a vehicle while unfit. He is currently in custody.

Rumours that a knife was involved are inaccurate.