Man armed with handgun robs Leeds convenience store

Police are hunting a man who held up a shop at gunpoint in what is the second armed robbery in Leeds in just two days.

A man wearing a balaclava and carrying a handgun targeted a shop on Hyde Park Road at 2pm on Wednesday afternoon.

He demanded money and escaped with a quantity of cash.

Nobody was hurt during the incident.

Yesterday, two men were arrested after a shop worker was beaten with a baseball bat during a robbery on Armley Town Street.

West Yorkshire Police said:

"The man was wearing a balaclava and gloves and was armed with what is believed to be a handgun. No-one was injured during the incident.

"Any witnesses or anyone with information are asked to contact the non-emergency number 101 or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555 111"