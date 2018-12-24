Man admits assaulting police officer in Hyde Park

A 41-year-old man has admitted assaulting a police officer following a domestic disturbance in Hyde Park, Leeds.

Rafiq Rashid, of St John’s Road, pleaded guilty to beating PC Matthew Longbottom on December 22, when he appeared at Leeds Magistrates’ Court earlier today.

Rashid also entered a guilty plea to a charge of criminal damage. The court heard he had caused £600 of damage to a window at his house during the same disturbance which followed a disagreement with his wife.

Rashid, who looked visibly upset in the dock during the hearing, was granted bail by magistrates following an application by his defence, Adrian Pollard.

Prosector Maggie Cavanagh did not object to the request for bail and it was granted by bench chairwoman Jenni Hall after brief deliberations.

Rashid will be sentenced at Leeds Magistrates’ Court on January 8.