Man, 90, dies in road crash near Skipton Golf Club

A 90-year-old man has died after a road crash in North Yorkshire.

Police today said that shortly after 10am yesterday they received a report of a collision on the A65 Skipton bypass, near to the entrance to Skipton Golf Club.

The collision involved a grey Mazda 3, which was travelling towards Harrogate, and a grey BMW X1 travelling towards Gargrave.

The driver of the Mazda, a 90-year-old man from the London area, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The occupants of the BMW, a man aged 72 and woman aged 69 who police say are from the West Yorkshire area, were taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The road was closed until 4pm yesterday to allow emergency services to deal with the crash and investigate.

Witnesses are asked to call 101, select option two and ask for Traffic Constable Alison Hoyle, of the Roads Policing Group at Skipton, or email alison.hoyle@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.

Quote reference number 12180152501.