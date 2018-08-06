Man, 23, burgled his own grandparents - Leeds Crown Court

A ‘CALLOUS’ burglar broke into his grandparents’ home while they were on holiday and stole over £3,000 worth of property.

A court heard Luke Swift’s grandparents were left devastated when they discovered a member of their own family was responsible for the burglary at the property in Wakefield.

Leeds Crown Court heard Swift, 23, smashed a window to get into the bungalow on Valley Drive, Wrenthorpe, in May this year. A television, jewellery and cash were among the items stolen.

Swift’s grandparents returned from holiday to discovered their home had been ransacked.

Richard Walter, prosecuting, said: “His grandfather immediately suspected that the defendant was to blame and said he would be devastated if he was.

“They said they had always assisted the defendant when he was in trouble.”

Swift sold the stolen television at a Cash Converters store for £165.

The court heard Swift went on to commit further offences against two former partners. He made a phone call to one of the women after they had rowed and threatened to stab her.

The court heard he attacked the other victim in a street in Ossett, forcing her to the floor and squeezing her neck.

In a further incident, Swift sent a message to a man threatening to burn down his caravan while his children were in it.

Swift, of Potter Avenue, Wakefield, pleaded guilty to burglary, fraud, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, two offences of sending a threatening message and threatening to damage property. Swift was jailed for three years and three months.