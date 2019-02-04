Man, 19, dies in Bradford road crash

Have your say

A man died and another suffered serious injuries in a road accident.

The 19-year-old was fatally injured in a crash on Harrogate Road, Undercliffe, Bradford, just before 1pm yesterday (Sunday).

West Yorkshire Police said he was a passenger in a black VW Golf which travelling towards Undercliffe when it collided with a white Hyundai. The Golf was then in collision with a black Nissan Juke.

A police spokesperson said: "A second occupant in the car, a 21-year-old man, sustained serious injuries and remains in hospital.

"A third occupant, a 32-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

"Detectives in the Major Collision Enquiry Team are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone who saw the vehicles involved driving in the area prior to the collision to contact police.

"Anyone who may have dashcam footage of the incident is also asked to contact officers."