Make a date to join Race for Life

People in Leeds are being encouraged to get January off to a great start by joining Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life and Pretty Muddy.

After nearly three decades as a women’s-only event, this year, for the first time, Cancer Research UK is inviting everyone in the area – women, men and children - to join the Race for Life. And as an added incentive, anyone registering for the event throughout January can get 30 per cent off entry fees using the code RFL30.

There are events for people of all ages and abilities taking place at Temple Newsam on June 1 and 2.

Simon Round, Cancer Research UK Leeds event manager, said: “Our Race for Life events are fun, colourful, emotional and uplifting. They help people with cancer by raising money for research, including clinical trials which give patients in Leeds access to the latest treatments.

“You don’t have to be sporty to take part. You don’t need to train or compete against anyone else. All you need to do is go to the Race for Life website, pick an event, sign up and then have fun raising money in whatever way you like.”

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life is an inspiring series of 5k, 10k, Pretty Muddy and Pretty Muddy Kids events which raise millions of pounds every year to help beat cancer by funding crucial research.

Simon added: “The Race for Life is a powerful, inspirational movement which unites participants in Leeds with people across North Yorkshire and the whole of the UK. Taking part in our Race for Life events enables like-minded people to get together and remember loved ones lost to cancer or celebrate the lives of those who have survived. At the same time, they are helping to make a difference to people with cancer, right now.”

Visit raceforlife.org for more details and to register your place.