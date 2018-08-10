Major Leeds city centre road to close this weekend

A Leeds city centre road will be closed this weekend during work to install new piping.

The full closure will be in place in both directions on Marsh Lane from 8pm tonight until 5am on Monday.

This is to allow pipes to be installed as part of the project being carried out by Leeds City Council and Vital Energi to carry heat from the Recycling and Energy Recovery Facility (RERF) to provide hot water for heating in households and businesses in east Leeds.

Diversions and signs will be in place.

Breaking of the road will take place first, and then be followed by excavation of the road, before the pipes are ready to be installed.

From Monday between 7am and 7pm each day, excavation of the road will continue, but just one lane will be closed – the southbound route – to allow for the heating pipe to be installed.

This work will finish on Friday, August 17 at 7pm.

The project has received investment from the West Yorkshire Combined Authority and Leeds City Region Enterprise Partnership (LEP) through the Leeds City Region Growth Deal – a £1 billion package of government investment.

