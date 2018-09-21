Major disruption continues across Yorkshire as Storm Bronagh brings flooding and dangerously high winds

Have your say

Flooding and heavy winds caused by Storm Bronagh continue to cause major disruption across Yorkshire today.

Blustery winds and heavy rain will continue to pose a risk of disruption into today after the storm blew in overnight with gales that reached 76mph.

Coming hot on the heels of Storm Ali, the second named storm of the year threatens to cause more travel misery with fallen trees and flooding blocking roads and rail routes.

Flooding has been reported across Scarborough, with firefighters called out to help pump water away from properties.

Sheffield was also badly hit, seeing nearly half a month’s rain fall in 24 hours.

In Calderdale, Clough Lane in Mixenden remains closed this morning between Balkram Edge and Mixenden Road due to last night's heavy rainfall.

A flooded road between Sheffield and Rotherham. PIC: @Bungle90815

High winds also continue to cause major problems across the region, with the Humber Bridge closed to high-sided vehicles and caravans.

People are being warned of delays on the railways between Harrogate and Leeds, after a fallen tree blocked the line between Horsforth and Weeton. The line has now reopened but knock-on delays are expected until 10am.

Police are warning of disruption in the Almondbury and Lepton areas of Huddersfield, where a large overhanging tree branch on Somerset Road is causing a potentially hazardous obstruction.

In Parkin Avenue, Selby, the winds brought down a tree which narrowly missed a bungalow.

In Hull, firefighters have taped off Waveney Road after a tree and telephone wires fell across the road, until a team from the local authority can arrive and make the area safe.

They also had to pump water out of a flooded cellar at a property in Hurn View, Beverley.