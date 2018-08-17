Major disruption caused by closure of main Leeds road due to accident

A major road is closed in Leeds following an accident this morning, causing heavy congestion in surrounding areas.

The A63 between Knowsthorpe and Pontefract Lane is currently out of use on the eastbound carriageway following the accident.

A63 PIC: Google

Congestion is reportedly backing up to the A61, South Accomodation Road and traffic is also affected from Leeds city centre towards the M1.

More to follow.

For all the latest traffic and travel updates in Leeds and the surrounding areas, join our new dedicated Facebook page.