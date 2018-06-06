Major blaze at Bradford factory tackled by 60 firefighters

Firefighters feared there could be people trapped inside a factory in Bradford when a major fire broke out last night.

West Yorkshire Fire Service initially dispatched two fire engines to the site in Toftshaw Lane at around 10.15pm, but this increased to 10 engines and two aerial platforms as the scale of the incident became clear.

Also in news: Police warn drivers to avoid A642 Wakefield Road in Lepton after serious collision



A spokesman said the fire had involved a plastic bottle making machine used in the factory.

"On arrival it was thought that persons may be trapped inside but a thorough search of building found no persons were involved," he said.

"Crews have used six jets to tackle the fire. They remain in attendance damping down but the incident has been reduced to two engines."

Also in news: West Yorkshire Police issue warning over use of "Snapchat pills"



He said a total of around 60 firefighters had attended from stations across the brigade area.