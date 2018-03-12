M621 latest: Leeds motorway re-opened after morning closure

The M621 has re-opened at junction one after being shut off in the early hours of Monday morning.

A diversion was put in place at around 3.45am and severe traffic delays were being reported throughout the morning commute.

However, Highways England has now put a message out on social media platform Twitter to let motorists know that traffic is now able to enter the M621 clockwise from the A650 roundabout at Gildersome.

Lane one of the M621 is still closed, though.