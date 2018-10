Frustrated drivers on the M62 took to the hard shoulder during heavy traffic.

Congestion built up between junctions 22 and 23 eastbound last night because of a full closure for planned works between junctions 23 and 24.

"This is compounded by people thinking it is acceptable to drive on the hard shoulder," the agency said in a tweet. "This is for emergency use only."

Details of such drivers are always passed on to West Yorkshire Police's Roads Policing Unit, the agency added.