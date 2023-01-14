M62 Leeds crash: Live updates as crash causes miles of congestion on West Yorkshire motorway
There is currently long queues and delays on the M62 eastbound following a collision near Leeds.
The eastbound carriageway has been closed this evening (Saturday) following a crash between junctions 26 and 27 for Cleackheaton and Leeds respectively. National Highways has stated that there was two and a half miles of congestion earlier and delays of around 35 minutes.
Police, ambulance and traffic officers are at the scene. For the latest updates on this ongoing incident follow out live blog below.
West Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service have been contacted for more information about this incident,