M62 Leeds crash: Live updates as crash causes miles of congestion on West Yorkshire motorway

There is currently long queues and delays on the M62 eastbound following a collision near Leeds.

By Charles Gray
17 minutes ago
Updated 14th Jan 2023, 5:39pm
The eastbound carriageway has been closed this evening (Saturday) following a crash between junctions 26 and 27 for Cleackheaton and Leeds respectively. National Highways has stated that there was two and a half miles of congestion earlier and delays of around 35 minutes.

Police, ambulance and traffic officers are at the scene. For the latest updates on this ongoing incident follow out live blog below.

Live: M62 closed near Leeds as collision causes miles of congestion

M62 cleared and reopened

Emergency services contacted

West Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service have been contacted for more information about this incident,

Picture from the scene

This picture from Motorway Cameras shows traffic building up on the M62 eastbound.

Traffic held on the M62 eastbound

Over two miles of congestion

