M62 closed from J22 to J24 after serious lorry crash

There were road closures in place on the M62 from J22 to J24 after a serious lorry crash.

At about 5pm the road was closed both ways from J22 Rishworth Moor to J24 Ainley Top due to an accident involving a car and a lorry.

It is reported that the lorry had crossed the central reservation near J23 Huddersfield.

At about 6.15pm the Eastbound road heading towards Leeds was open but with a 3 lane closure in place.

By 6.45pm it was open with one lane closed.

Westbound towards Manchester remained fully closed at 6.15pm but was open again at about 6.45pm.

Highways England confirmed that West Yorkshire Police officers are on the scene.

It has also issued an urgent appeal on Twitter at about 6.30pm which said: "#M62 J24 to J22 - CCTV in the area is showing drivers leaving their vehicles on the westbound and wandering onto the eastbound carriageway.

"This is dangerous. Return to your vehicle."

In a statement on its website, it advised that there are delays of at least 30 minutes covering several miles of the westbound carriageway.

UPDATE #M62 J23 #Outlane westbound entry slip. CCTV is showing vehicles turning on the slip and exiting the motorway the wrong way. THIS IS DANGEROUS - Details passed to @WYP_RPU and they are attending the location.